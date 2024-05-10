A 0.120-kg copper calorimeter cup containing 0.200 kg of oil and a 0.0250-kg plastic stirrer at 15.0°C has a 0.150-kg metal rod heated to 4.00 × 102 °C plunged into it. The final temperature of the system reaches 45.0 °C. Given that the specific heat of copper is 385 J/kg.°C, the specific heat of the oil is 3540 J/kg.°C, and the specific heat of the plastic stirrer is 1780 J/kg.°C, determine the specific heat of the metal rod. Assume no oil evaporates.