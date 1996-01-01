The diagram below shows a rail gun that can launch a metal projectile. The projectile has a mass of 20 g and rests on two horizontal rails that are 1.5 m long and connected to a 500 V power supply. A magnetic field of 0.08 T acts between the rails. The rails have a resistivity of 0.15 Ω/m. The switch is closed when the projectile is in the middle of the rails. Ignore friction and resistance at the contacts. Find the speed of the projectile when it leaves the rails.



