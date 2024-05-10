A research station located at sea level, where the temperature of the air surrounding the station is 25.0°C and the pressure of the air is 1.0 atm, releases a weather balloon. The balloon ascends to 5000 m, where the temperature of the air is -10.0°C and the pressure of the air is 0.54 atm. Compare what the balloon's volume was at 5000 m to what its volume was at sea level.