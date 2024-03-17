18. Waves & Sound
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
An oceanographer is studying wave patterns in the open sea from a research vessel. He observes that water wave crests pass a fixed point on the vessel every 5.0 seconds. He also measures the distance from one crest to the next to be 20 meters. Determine the velocity of these water waves.
