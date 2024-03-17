17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block of mass M is attached to the free end of a horizontal spring. The other end of the spring is fixed to a wall. At t = 0, a child kicks the block with an impulse J. Given that the spring constant is C, determine the expression describing the resulting motion of the block in terms of J, M, C, and t. Assume that there is no friction involved.
