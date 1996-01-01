0. Math Review
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Hγ radiation coming from a moving galaxy is measured at a wavelength of 451 nm. This wavelength is redshifted 17 nm from the Hγ wavelength coming from a source on earth. Determine the distance of the galaxy from the earth.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
170 Ly
B
4.48 × 104 Ly
C
5.57 × 108 Ly
D
7.74 × 105 Ly