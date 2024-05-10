18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A child is playing with a thread. She fixes one of the ends of the thread to a wall and holds the other end in her hand. She then moves her hand up and down which creates a traveling wave on the thread. If the wave is given by P = 0.15 sin (4.2x + 28t), calculate its velocity (both the magnitude and the direction). Note that all of the values are given in SI units.
