8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Kepler's Third Law
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Apply Kepler's third law to determine the mean distances from Saturn for two of its moons, Tethys and Dione, utilizing Enceladus' known mean distance from Saturn and their respective orbital periods. Use the table below. Finally, compare your calculated values with the corresponding data provided in the table.
Apply Kepler's third law to determine the mean distances from Saturn for two of its moons, Tethys and Dione, utilizing Enceladus' known mean distance from Saturn and their respective orbital periods. Use the table below. Finally, compare your calculated values with the corresponding data provided in the table.