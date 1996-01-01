9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boulder experiences 2D forces that vary with position according to F = [xy i + (1/2)x2 j] N. The positions x, and y are in m. State (with reason) if the force is conservative.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The force is non-conservative since (d/dy)F(x) = (1/2)xy2 ≠ (d/dx)F(y) = (3/2)x3
B
The force is conservative since (d/dy)F(x) = (d/dx)F(y) = xy
C
The force is conservative since (d/dy)F(x) = (d/dx)F(y) = x
D
The force is conservative since (d/dy)F(x) = (d/dx)F(y) = y