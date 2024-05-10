30. Induction and Inductance
Mutual Inductance
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two cylindrical coils placed within one another. The outer coil has a radius of r1, and n1 turns/unit length. The inner coil has a larger radius of r2 with n2 turns/unit length. Find the mutual inductance per unit length between the two cylindrical coils.
