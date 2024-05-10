19. Fluid Mechanics
Pressure Gauge: Barometer
19. Fluid Mechanics Pressure Gauge: Barometer
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A water tank on the ground level supplies water to a building. The topmost floor of the building is 55 m above the ground. What should be the minimum gauge pressure in the tank so that water reaches this topmost floor?
A water tank on the ground level supplies water to a building. The topmost floor of the building is 55 m above the ground. What should be the minimum gauge pressure in the tank so that water reaches this topmost floor?