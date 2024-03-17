Astronauts are finally on Mars. The planet has two different moons. Deimos, which is at a distance of 23000 km from Mars, and Phobos, which is at a distance of 9400 km from Mars. Given that Mars rotates about itself once every 24 hours and 39 minutes, for the astronauts, would the moons appear to revolve around Mars faster than the sun? Assume that the mass of Mars is 6.4 x 1023 kg.