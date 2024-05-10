Three friends are attempting to achieve an equilibrium state on a teeter-totter, which consists of a central pivot rock and a lightweight plank that is 3.3 m in length. On opposite ends of the plank sit two friends: Child A who weighs 46 kg, and Child B who weighs 36 kg. In order to balance the teeter-totter, at what position must Child C, who weighs 26 kg, situate himself?



