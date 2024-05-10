26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics Capacitors & Capacitance
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A capacitor with an air gap has a capacitance of 0.90 μF and a separation distance of 3.0 mm between its plates. If each plate carries a charge of 88 μC, determine the strength of the electric field between the plates.
A capacitor with an air gap has a capacitance of 0.90 μF and a separation distance of 3.0 mm between its plates. If each plate carries a charge of 88 μC, determine the strength of the electric field between the plates.