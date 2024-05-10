21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.50-kg metal plate is held up against gravity by ping pong balls bouncing off of it vertically. If each ping pong ball has a mass of 0.080 kg and is launched at 18 m/s, how many balls per second are required to hit and rebound elastically from the plate in order to keep it suspended vertically without allowing it to fall over?
