2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
A construction worker accidentally drops a tool from the top of a building under construction. Assuming the tool falls freely from rest, determine the correct expression that represents the ratio of the increased distances traveled by the tool in each successive second of its descent.
A construction worker accidentally drops a tool from the top of a building under construction. Assuming the tool falls freely from rest, determine the correct expression that represents the ratio of the increased distances traveled by the tool in each successive second of its descent.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2t
B
2t+1
C
21t+1
D
t+1