32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pulsar emits strong radio waves. The electric component of these waves, measured in a vacuum, is given by Ey = (25.0V/m) cos[(3.15 × 107)x - ωt], where x is the position in meters and t is the time in seconds. Determine the amplitude of the magnetic field in these radio waves.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.47 × 10-5T
B
6.53 × 10-8T
C
4.16 × 10-5T
D
8.33 × 10-8T