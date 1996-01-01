Determine the electric field and the electric potential at the coordinates (x, y) = (4.0 m, 2.0 m). You are given a region of space where the electric field is characterized by the following equation: Ē = (200x î + 400y ĵ) V/m, where x and y are expressed in meters. It is important to note that the electric potential is set to zero at the origin and the potential difference remains the same regardless of the path taken to connect two points.