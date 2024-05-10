26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pair of copper electrodes, each with a diameter of 5.0 cm, are separated by 0.80 mm. What is the magnitude of the charge on each electrode if these electrodes are connected to a 300 V power supply?
