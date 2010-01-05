25. Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider that the initial y-coordinate is 8.0 cm, the final y-coordinate is 45 cm, and the uniform electric field Ey has a strength of 4000 V/m. What would be the potential difference between these two points?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 × 106 V
B
- 1.5 kV
C
- 2.3 × 106 V
D
2.3 kV