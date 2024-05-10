A 65 kg astronaut is in a spacecraft with its engines turned off. It is positioned in the orbit of an unknown planet. In this orbit, it remains stationary above a fixed point on the planet's equator as the planet rotates on its axis. The spacecraft's approximate altitude is 1.0 x 108 m from the planet's surface. Given that the planet's radius is 7.0 x 107 m and one day on the planet lasts for about 3.6 x 104 s, calculate the apparent weight of the astronaut.