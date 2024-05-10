(i) Calculate the potential difference between the plates of a parallel-plate air capacitor. Each plate has a charge of magnitude 0.200 μC, and the capacitance of the capacitor is 300 pF. The plates are separated by a distance of 0.400 mm.

(ii) Determine the area of each plate in the same parallel-plate capacitor described above.

(iii) Compute the magnitude of the electric field between the plates of the capacitor.

(iv) Find the surface charge density on each plate of the capacitor.