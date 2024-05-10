19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics student is experimenting with a faucet. At first, she turns on the faucet, and the water flows out. Afterward, she reduces the diameter of the nozzle by 35%. If the pressure difference is kept constant, determine by what percent the flow rate decreases.
