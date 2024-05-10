26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Parallel Plate Capacitors
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics Parallel Plate Capacitors
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton needs to travel from the negative plate to the positive plate of a parallel-plate capacitor. The plates are separated by a 2.0 mm gap and are charged to 85 V. What is the initial kinetic energy, in units of eV, that the proton must have in order to just barely reach the positive plate?
A proton needs to travel from the negative plate to the positive plate of a parallel-plate capacitor. The plates are separated by a 2.0 mm gap and are charged to 85 V. What is the initial kinetic energy, in units of eV, that the proton must have in order to just barely reach the positive plate?