21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics lab experiment involves sixteen pendulums with different lengths swinging under gravity. Calculate their root mean square velocity if three pendulums are swinging with a speed of 2 m/s, six with 3 m/s, two with 4 m/s, three with 5 m/s, and two more pendulums with 6 m/s.
A physics lab experiment involves sixteen pendulums with different lengths swinging under gravity. Calculate their root mean square velocity if three pendulums are swinging with a speed of 2 m/s, six with 3 m/s, two with 4 m/s, three with 5 m/s, and two more pendulums with 6 m/s.