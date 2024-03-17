8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Gravitational Forces in 2D
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Gravitational Forces in 2D
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four masses, which are called: m1=5 kg, m2=4 kg, m3=3 kg, and m4=6 kg, are positioned at the corners of a rectangle as shown below. Determine what the x and y components of the gravitational force exerted on mass m1 due to the other three masses will be. Express the force in vector notation using i^ and j^.
Four masses, which are called: m1=5 kg, m2=4 kg, m3=3 kg, and m4=6 kg, are positioned at the corners of a rectangle as shown below. Determine what the x and y components of the gravitational force exerted on mass m1 due to the other three masses will be. Express the force in vector notation using i^ and j^.