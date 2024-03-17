Four masses, which are called: ﻿ m 1 = 5 k g m_1=5\ kg m1​=5 kg﻿, ﻿ m 2 = 4 k g m_2=4\ kg m2​=4 kg﻿, ﻿ m 3 = 3 k g m_3=3\ kg m3​=3 kg﻿, and ﻿ m 4 = 6 k g m_4=6\ kg m4​=6 kg﻿, are positioned at the corners of a rectangle as shown below. Determine what the ﻿ x x x﻿ and ﻿ y y y﻿ components of the gravitational force exerted on mass ﻿ m 1 m_1 m1​﻿ due to the other three masses will be. Express the force in vector notation using ﻿ i ^ \hat{i} i^﻿ and ﻿ j ^ \hat{j} j^​﻿.



