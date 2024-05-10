32. Electromagnetic Waves
The Electromagnetic Spectrum
32. Electromagnetic Waves The Electromagnetic Spectrum
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine that you are setting up a radio station in a remote location and that you need to determine the appropriate frequency and band for creating optimal coverage. Note that your equipment produces waves at a frequency of 5.00 x 106 Hz. In order to ensure clear transmission, you will have to calculate the wavelength value of this particular wave and determine what the classification of this specific wave is.
Imagine that you are setting up a radio station in a remote location and that you need to determine the appropriate frequency and band for creating optimal coverage. Note that your equipment produces waves at a frequency of 5.00 x 106 Hz. In order to ensure clear transmission, you will have to calculate the wavelength value of this particular wave and determine what the classification of this specific wave is.