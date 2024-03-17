A building employs a dual counterweight system with two elevator cars. Elevator Car A has a mass of 1200 kg and starts at the tenth floor. Elevator Car B, with a mass of 1250 kg, begins at the second floor. They are connected by a steel cable that runs over a pulley that is free to rotate about a fixed axis at the top of the shaft. The pulley is a solid cylinder with a radius of 0.80 meters and a mass of 100 kg. Find the acceleration of each elevator car as they move in the shaft.



