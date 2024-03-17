17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
An opera singer is trying to shatter a wine glass with her voice. She holds the glass close to her mouth and starts singing. As a result, the tip of the glass starts oscillating at a frequency of 523 Hz. If the rim of the glass moves to a maximum distance of 1.10 mm from the equilibrium at that frequency, determine its maximum acceleration.
An opera singer is trying to shatter a wine glass with her voice. She holds the glass close to her mouth and starts singing. As a result, the tip of the glass starts oscillating at a frequency of 523 Hz. If the rim of the glass moves to a maximum distance of 1.10 mm from the equilibrium at that frequency, determine its maximum acceleration.