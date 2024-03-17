Two circus performers, each weighing 60 kg, ride toward one another on individual unicycles along the parallel paths spaced 1.0 m apart. Both are moving at a speed of 2.5 m/s with their arms outstretched. Upon meeting, they grasp each other's hands and continue cycling, preserving the initial separation distance. Consequently, they commence rotating around a shared center. If they subsequently tug on each other's hands, decreasing their separation to 0.7 m, what will be their mutual angular speed after this alteration? Ignore friction and mass of the unicycle.