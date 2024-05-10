(A) Consider an iron rod of a cross-sectional area of 0.025 m2 rigidly connected to two fixed horizontal supports. If the rod was installed at 15°C, what stress would develop if the temperature rose to 35°C? The iron rod’s thermal expansion coefficient is 12 x 10-6 /°C, and Young's modulus is 200 GPa.





(B) Is the strength of the iron rod exceeded if it's known to be 370 MPa?