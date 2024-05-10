16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Conservation of Angular Momentum
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
A figure skater has her arms extended outwards at her sides, while spinning at a rate of 1.2 rev/s. If she pulls her arms close to her body, the rotation speed will increase to 1.8 rev/s.
(a) Why does the rotation speed increase?
(b) Express her final moment of inertia in terms of her initial moment of inertia.
