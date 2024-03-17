8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Scientists are speculating that there may be another yet undiscovered planet in the solar system called "Planet Nine". By their estimate, it should be at an average distance of 9.0 × 1010 km from the Sun. Determine the length of the planet's year given that the average distance between the Earth and the Sun is 1.5 × 108 km.
