17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.25-kg block is attached to the free end of a horizontally oscillating spring. The other end of the spring is attached to a wall. The position x of the block from the equilibrium position is given by the equation x = (0.540)cos(3.20t), where x is measured in meters and t is in seconds. Calculate the total energy of the system, assuming there is no energy dissipation.
