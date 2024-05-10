A large underwater vehicle is tasked with stabilizing an ocean buoy by applying a gentle, elastic collision. The vehicle, which has a mass 30 times that of the buoy, approaches at a velocity of 5.0 m/s. The buoy is initially at rest, and the collision is planned to avoid any rotational effects on the buoy. Following the collision, the buoy is redirected at a 30° angle from the vehicle's initial direction. Calculate the post-collision speed of the buoy.