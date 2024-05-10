Spacecrafts, P and Q, have been deployed to orbit around the center of the Earth. Spacecraft P is moving at an altitude of 5.50﻿ × \times ×﻿103 km, while spacecraft Q is at an altitude of 10.8﻿ × \times ×﻿103 km. Determine the kinetic energies of P and Q, if their mass is 2.00﻿ × \times ×﻿103 kg each. Assume the orbits are circular.

Hint: gravitational constant G = 6.67﻿ × \times ×﻿10-11 Nm2/kg2, mass of earth M E = 5.98﻿ × \times ×﻿1024 kg, radius of earth = 6.38﻿ × \times ×﻿106 m