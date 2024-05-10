20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
20. Heat and Temperature Linear Thermal Expansion
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ceramic tile walkway is constructed with individual tiles, each 16 m long, at a temperature of 18°C. The coefficient of thermal expansion of ceramic is α = 9.0 × 10−6/°C. If the temperature ranges from -20°C to +40°C, how wide should the expansion gaps between the tiles be (at 18°C) to prevent buckling?
