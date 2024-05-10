18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
Standing Sound Waves
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A violin string is 0.32 m long and is tuned to play D above middle C (290 Hz). A fret is at a particular distance from the end of the string on which if the finger is placed G above middle C (390 Hz) can be played. Calculate the wavelength on the string of this 390-Hz wave.
