20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
20. Heat and Temperature Linear Thermal Expansion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 15.0 cm long metallic stick made of aluminum is placed in a temperature-controlled chamber at 15 °C. The stick is inserted between two fixed jaws, but it is found to be 35 μm shorter than required to fit perfectly. What temperature should the temperature-controlled chamber be so that the stick just fits between two fixed jaws?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20 °C
B
25 °C
C
30 °C
D
35 °C