17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carbon disulfide (CS2) is a linear triatomic molecule. The sulfur atoms oscillate symmetrically in and out while the central carbon atom remains stationary, in a similar fashion to the vibrations in carbon dioxide. This vibrational mode is observed with a frequency of 2.5×1013 Hz. Calculate the spring constant of the C-S bond assuming each sulfur atom behaves as a simple harmonic oscillator.
