Carbon disulfide (CS2) is a linear triatomic molecule. The sulfur atoms oscillate symmetrically in and out while the central carbon atom remains stationary, in a similar fashion to the vibrations in carbon dioxide. This vibrational mode is observed with a frequency of ﻿ 2.5 × 1 0 13 H z 2.5\times 10^{13}\ Hz 2.5×1013 Hz﻿. Calculate the spring constant of the C-S bond assuming each sulfur atom behaves as a simple harmonic oscillator.







