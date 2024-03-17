Consider a mechanical system named "ResonantMech" that acts as a driven harmonic oscillator. When it operates at its resonance frequency of 419 Hz, the system's amplitude peaks at 25.7 F₀ / k. Determine the Q (quality factor) of this system. [Hint: A 0 = ( F 0 m ) ( ω 2 − ω 0 2 ) 2 + ( ω b m ) 2 A_{0}=\frac{\left(\frac{F_{0}}{m}\right)}{\sqrt{\left(\omega^{2}-\omega_{0}^{2}\right)^{2}+\left(\frac{\omega b}{m}\right)^{2}}} and Q = m ω 0 b Q=\frac{m \omega_{0}}{b} ]