17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Energy in Pendulums
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a mechanical system named "ResonantMech" that acts as a driven harmonic oscillator. When it operates at its resonance frequency of 419 Hz, the system's amplitude peaks at 25.7 F₀ / k. Determine the Q (quality factor) of this system. [Hint: and ]
Consider a mechanical system named "ResonantMech" that acts as a driven harmonic oscillator. When it operates at its resonance frequency of 419 Hz, the system's amplitude peaks at 25.7 F₀ / k. Determine the Q (quality factor) of this system. [Hint: and ]