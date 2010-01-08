36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
The transmission coefficient T describes the probability of a particle tunneling through a barrier. Find the transmission coefficient for a particle to get through a potential barrier of height Uo = 11 eV. When the particle's mass is m = 9.11 × 10-31 kg, it's kinetic energy E is 8 eV, and the width of the square barrier is L = 0.50 nm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T = 5.5 × 10-3
B
T = 1.8 × 10-9
C
T = 4.5 × 10-4
D
T = 7.3 × 10-7