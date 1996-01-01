25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric fence is constructed from an insulating rod of radius 2 cm. The rod has a homogenous linear charge density of 10 nC/m. Determine the distance of a point p measured from the surface of the rod, such that the potential between the point and the rod's surface is 150 V.
An electric fence is constructed from an insulating rod of radius 2 cm. The rod has a homogenous linear charge density of 10 nC/m. Determine the distance of a point p measured from the surface of the rod, such that the potential between the point and the rod's surface is 150 V.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.61 cm
B
2.61 cm
C
6.61 cm
D
2.00 cm