A 32-kg monkey is sent on a mission to Mars as a test in a spaceship. At a distance of 3600 km from the center of the mars it is moving toward the planet at an acceleration of 4.2 m/s2. What is the weight that is apparent to itself? In which direction the monkey feels its weight? (Assume that the mass of Mars is 6.42 × 1023 kg, and the gravitational constant G = 6.674 × 10-11 Nm2/kg2.)