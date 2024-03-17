Imagine a spherical star with the same mass as Jupiter but half its radius, rotating at a speed of 1 revolution every 7 days. If it were to collapse into smaller segments, losing 80% of its mass in the process but conserving its proportional share (80%) of the initial angular momentum, and assuming it remains a uniform sphere, with the remaining segment having a radius of 1/500 of the original what would be the new rotational speed of the resulting segment?