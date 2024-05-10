A 900-W electric kettle is used to heat 1.0 L of water initially at 20.0°C. The kettle itself is made of 350 g of copper. Assume that no water boils out of kettle and that the kettle is located at sea level.

a) How long does it take to bring the water to a boil inside of the kettle?

b) For how long could the energy that was used to boil the water be used to run a 75-W lightbulb?