20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 900-W electric kettle is used to heat 1.0 L of water initially at 20.0°C. The kettle itself is made of 350 g of copper. Assume that no water boils out of kettle and that the kettle is located at sea level.
a) How long does it take to bring the water to a boil inside of the kettle?
b) For how long could the energy that was used to boil the water be used to run a 75-W lightbulb?
Note that the specific heat capacity of copper is 387 J/kg⋅°C; the specific heat capacity of water is 4184 J/kg⋅°C, and the density of water is 1.0 kg/L.
