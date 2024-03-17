17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rubber ball with a mass of 8.0×101 grams bounces on a trampoline, oscillating up and down with a frequency of 4.0 Hz. If a metal ball with a mass of 0.50 kg, but similar in size and shape to the rubber ball, is dropped onto the trampoline, what would be the expected frequency of its oscillations? Assume simple harmonic motion.
A rubber ball with a mass of 8.0×101 grams bounces on a trampoline, oscillating up and down with a frequency of 4.0 Hz. If a metal ball with a mass of 0.50 kg, but similar in size and shape to the rubber ball, is dropped onto the trampoline, what would be the expected frequency of its oscillations? Assume simple harmonic motion.