A fully submerged fuel tank displaces 25 liters of freshwater. The tank's mass is 18 kg, and it holds 4.0 kg of fuel when full. Calculate the net force (magnitude and direction) on the tank when it is full and when it is empty, considering only its weight and the buoyant force. Use: The density of freshwater ρ water = 1.0 × 1 0 3 k g m 3 \rho _{\text{water }}=1.0\times 10^3\frac{\mathrm{kg}}{\mathrm{m}^3} .