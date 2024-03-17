17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a vehicle travels at 80.0 km/h, vibrations are noticed due to an imbalanced wheel with a 15.0 kg mass and a 0.56 m diameter. Calculate the compression of the vehicle's springs when an additional load of 270 kg is evenly placed on the vehicle, considering that the vehicle has four identical springs.
When a vehicle travels at 80.0 km/h, vibrations are noticed due to an imbalanced wheel with a 15.0 kg mass and a 0.56 m diameter. Calculate the compression of the vehicle's springs when an additional load of 270 kg is evenly placed on the vehicle, considering that the vehicle has four identical springs.