27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a specific circuit arrangement, a 25 μF capacitor initially charged to 10 V is linked in parallel with a resistor. As the capacitor gradually discharges, its stored energy decreases by 60% within a time span of 0.3 s. Determine the resistance value required for this circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
47 kΩ
B
26 kΩ
C
16 kΩ
D
11 kΩ